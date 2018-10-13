More than 13,000 AEP customers still without power

ROANOKE, Va. - As the flood waters recede, more than 13,000 Appalachian Power customers are still without power according to AEP.

AEP cites their 500 workers on the ground Friday as the reason why the number of customers in the dark went down from last night's 25,000 to today's 13,000 customers.

The company says that the damage is the most severe in Henry and Patrick counties where multiple transmission and distribution stations were impacted by the storm.

Restoration efforts in Henry and Patrick counties should be complete by Sunday at 10 p.m., according to AEP. The company says that restoration in Bedford, Franklin, the city of Lynchburg, Pittsylvania and Roanoke counties should be complete by noon Sunday.

AEP says the rest of the affected areas should see power service returned on Saturday.

Here's a breakdown of customers still without power, according to AEP:

Counties # of Customers Out Henry 4,550 Patrick 3,073 Franklin 1,461 Pittsylvania 789 Bedford 470 Carroll 178 Roanoke 147

