Natural Bridge Volunteer Fire Department mourns loss of one of their 'brothers'

NATURAL BRIDGE, Va. - The Natural Bridge Volunteer Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its "brothers," according to the department's Facebook page.

Marshall Bowyer, 61, died Monday at Stonewall Jackson Hospital.

"Firefighter Marshall Bowyer you will be forever missed. We will take it from here," said the department in its post.

He dedicated more than 15 years to the department and the community as a firefighter and an auxiliary member for the department.

"He was loved by everyone," said Chief Justin Garret.

A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday at Harrison Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Falling Springs Presbyterian Cemetery. There will be a visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. at Harrison Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Natural Bridge Volunteer Fire Department.

Bowyer leaves behind his wife, Kathy, children Fred and Brittany Bowyer, four brothers and one sister, and one step-granddaughter, Brett Turpin.

