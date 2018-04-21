New indictments for men charged in Wythe County double murder

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. - New charges have been filed in connection to the deadly shooting of a missing teen and another man in Wythe County.

Earlier this week, a grand jury indicted Hunter Armbrister and Jared Stephens on two counts of murder, two counts of use of a firearm and one count for distributing drugs. Both were previously charged with accessory.

Dylan McGlothlin is also charged in the case. He faces two counts of capital murder.

As we've previously reported, a tip last December led deputies to Reed Creek Road where they found the bodies of Raymond Rodriquez, 24, and Ayden Dawson, 17.

According to the sheriff, the men knew each other and the motive could be drug related.

