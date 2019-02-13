Norfolk Southern train hits van, seriously injuring driver

LEE COUNTY, Va. - State police are investigating after a Norfolk Southern train hit a van, seriously hurting the van's driver.

It happened around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday at a railroad crossing on Sherman Crouse Drive near Route 23 in Lee County.

State police say a 2011 Chevrolet van was on the tracks when the train came.

The driver of the van, who has not been named at this time, was taken across state lines to Johnson City Medical Center.

State police are expected to release more information soon.

