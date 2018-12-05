One dead, three seriously injured after Campbell County crash Tuesday afternoon

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - One person is dead and three others are suffering from serious injuries after a Campbell County crash Monday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the two-car crash happened around 3:10 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Route 501 and Route 680.

A 1987 Dodge Dakota was driving east on Route 680 when it didn't stop for the stop sign, pulled onto Route 501 and into the path of a 1993 Ford F-150 pickup truck driving south on Route 501. The truck was unable to avoid the Dodge, and hit it in the side.

Authorities say the driver and two passengers in the Dodge were not wearing seat belts and were all ejected from the vehicle.

37-year-old Tonya Wood of Lynchburg, a passenger, died at the scene. The driver, a 43-year-old man from Campbell County, is being treated at UVA Hospital in Charlottesville for life-threatening injuries. The second passenger, a 40-year-old man from Campbell County, is being treated at Lynchburg General Hospital for serious injuries.

The 64-year-old driver of the truck, a man from Sprout Spring, is being treated at Lynchburg General Hospital for serious, but non-life threatening injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation, and charges are pending.

