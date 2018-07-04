One hurt in wreck on Route 460 West in Appomattox County

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. - Appomattox County deputies are investigating a crash on Route 460 that sent one person to the hospital.

A car was headed west when it started slowing down. A truck rear-ended the car, causing it to run off the side of the road and flip.

Expect westbound delays and lane closures near Little Dogwood Road.

The driver of the car had to be taken to Lynchburg General Hospital. It's not known at this time how badly they were hurt.





