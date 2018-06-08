Orphaned bear cubs recover at Wildlife Center of Virginia

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. - Two orphaned black bear cubs were rescued from Amherst County this week.

The two male cubs lost their mother after she was accidentally shot and killed by a homeowner attempting to scare animals away from his bird feeder.

The cubs currently reside at the Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro, where they are recovering.

Wildlife Center staff reported that the cubs are in good condition. They will be released back into the wild next year.

Eight other bear cubs from other parts of the area are also being held at the Wildlife Center.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.