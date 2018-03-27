Over 31,000 Appalachian Power customers still without power

Appalachian Power crews continue to try to restore power after heavy snow caused widespread outages.

As of Tuesday morning, over 31,000 customers in Virginia remain without power. That's down from over 51,000 customers on Monday morning, and down from over 63,000 on Sunday.

More than 1,300 AEP crew members are working to restore power. Additional workers from outside Appalachian Power's service area arrived Monday to help as well.

The chance for rain this week is expected to hinder restoration efforts.

Here is the current number of customers impacted in each county in our area:

Bland County: 2,131

Carroll County: 493

Floyd County: 1,577

Franklin County: 828

Giles County: 2,958

Grayson County: 25

Henry County: 1,745

Montgomery County: 7,613

Patrick County: 654

Pittsylvania County: 7

Pulaski County: 7,128

Radford: 95

Roanoke County: 14

Wythe County: 6,282

Danville, which does not rely on Appalachian Power for electricity, is also reporting about 500 customers without power. The city says some customers will not have power until Tuesday.

If your county or city is not listed, there are no reported outages for your area.

Here are the restoration estimates for each county:

Tuesday by 11:59 p.m.

Henry County

Franklin County

Patrick County

Wednesday by 11:59 p.m.

Carroll County

Floyd County

Thursday by 11:59 p.m.

Bland County

Giles County

Montgomery County

Pulaski County

Wythe County

