Over 31,000 Appalachian Power customers still without power

Appalachian Power crews continue to try to restore power after heavy snow caused widespread outages.
As of Tuesday morning, over 31,000 customers in Virginia remain without power. That's down from over 51,000 customers on Monday morning, and down from over 63,000 on Sunday.
More than 1,300 AEP crew members are working to restore power. Additional workers from outside Appalachian Power's service area arrived Monday to help as well.
The chance for rain this week is expected to hinder restoration efforts.
Here is the current number of customers impacted in each county in our area:
Bland County: 2,131
Carroll County: 493
Floyd County: 1,577
Franklin County: 828
Giles County: 2,958
Grayson County: 25
Henry County: 1,745
Montgomery County: 7,613
Patrick County: 654
Pittsylvania County: 7
Pulaski County: 7,128
Radford: 95
Roanoke County: 14
Wythe County: 6,282
Danville, which does not rely on Appalachian Power for electricity, is also reporting about 500 customers without power. The city says some customers will not have power until Tuesday.
If your county or city is not listed, there are no reported outages for your area.
Here are the restoration estimates for each county:
Tuesday by 11:59 p.m.
Henry County
Franklin County
Patrick County
Wednesday by 11:59 p.m.
Carroll County
Floyd County
Thursday by 11:59 p.m.
Bland County
Giles County
Montgomery County
Pulaski County
Wythe County
