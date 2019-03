BUENA VISTA, Va. - Parry McCluer High School will remain open after a student allegedly made a threat toward the school, according to a post from Superintendent Dr. John Keeler on social media.

Keeler said that the student who made the alleged threats is barred from attending classes or school events until the police investigation is done.

Below is the superintendent's full statement:

