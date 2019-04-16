Paying price at pump: Gas prices rising

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - If you've paid a visit to the gas pump recently, you might have noticed it's costing you a bit more to fill up your tank.

Tuesday's state average is $2.58 per gallon for regular gas, according to AAA.

That's about 25 cents more since last month and 3 cents more since last year.

Ron Waller lives in Botetourt County and travels all over in his RV. He says he tries to use reward points to save whenever he can.

"You always have to cut corners when it comes to gas because I don't like walking and I can't think of anybody else that does. We just try to save as much as possible," Waller said.

There is some good news: Virginia is still below the national average. The bad news is that gas prices are expected to spike even more.

