Pickup truck hits tree in Grayson County, killing 19-year-old woman

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. - State police are investigating a crash that killed a 19-year-old woman in Grayson County.

It happened around 12:40 p.m. Friday on Delhart Road, just south of Route 58.

According to state police, a 1997 Dodge Dakota came into a curve, ran off the right side of the road, and hit a tree.

The driver, 23-year-old Sparta, North Carolina resident Clinton J. McDonald, was not hurt.

His passenger, Sparta resident Kimberly A. Rector, was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where she later died.

Both were wearing their seatbelts.

McDonald is charged with reckless driving for failure to maintain control. Additional charges are pending.



