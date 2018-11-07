Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office searching for 9-year-old non-verbal boy

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 9-year-old non-verbal boy who they say wandered away from home.

Around 5:30 Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff's office received a call from the boy's family in the 1200 block of County Road in Chatham who said that their son wandered away and they couldn't find him.

Andrew Yarboro is described as a 4-foot-tall boy who was wearing a dark grey shirt and a black windbreaker style pants.

A reverse 911 call has been made to homes in the immediate area notifying them of the boy's disappearance.

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office along with the Henry County Sheriff's Office, the Danville Police Department, the Halifax County Sheriff's Office Virginia State Police and Angel Search and Rescue teams are searching for the boy.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

