RINGGOLD, Va. - The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help with finding a missing teen.

Deputies say that Jonathan Conner disappeared from his Ringgold home on Wednesday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pittsylvania Sheriff's Office at 540-432-7931.

