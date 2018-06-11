Police continue search for missing 26-year-old Virginia woman

GALAX, Va. - The Galax Police Department has learned more in the search for a missing 26-year-old Virginia woman.

Authorities say 26-year-old Jenna Pappas, who is from the Richmond area, was last known to be in a rural area of Suffolk, Virginia with Brian Campbell on Saturday, June 2.

The 28-year-old man is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Galax Police Department at 276-236-8101.

Three different images of Pappas, provided by the Galax Police Department

Authorities are asking for help finding a missing 26-year-old woman.

Jenna Pappas was last seen leaving the Life Center of Galax on Friday.

Pappas is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds.

She told family members she had arranged a ride to return home to Richmond, according to the Galax Police Department.

Police say, she has not been seen or heard from since Friday.

