Southwest Virginia

Police investigating after 20-year-old shot in South Boston

By Samantha Smith - Digital Content Producer
Police are investigating a shooting in South Boston that happened on Wednesday, according to the South Boston Police Department. 

Police responded to a call for shots fired in the 300 block of McKinney Street. Police say when they arrived, they were informed that a 20-year-old from South Boston went to Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. 

Police say they also located a McKinney Street home that was shot.

The incident is still under investigation, according to police. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the South Boston Police Department at 434-575-4273. 

