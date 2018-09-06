Police investigating after 20-year-old shot in South Boston

Bedford Co. Deputies not charged in fatal shooting (Image 1)

Police are investigating a shooting in South Boston that happened on Wednesday, according to the South Boston Police Department.

Police responded to a call for shots fired in the 300 block of McKinney Street. Police say when they arrived, they were informed that a 20-year-old from South Boston went to Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police say they also located a McKinney Street home that was shot.

The incident is still under investigation, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the South Boston Police Department at 434-575-4273.

