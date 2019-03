GALAX, Va. - Police are asking for help finding a stolen wheelchair.

The owner told police he left it outside his apartment at the Midtown Apartments on Main Street on Feb. 21 at 2 p.m.

When he returned 45 minutes later, it was gone.

The chair is a Drive Brand with the initials "DLD" engraved on the back of it.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Galax Police Department at 276-236-8101.

Callers are able to remain anonymous.

