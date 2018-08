FIGSBORO, Va. - Police are searching for a man that drove through the window of a store to take money from the cash register.

Henry County police say the incident happened in Figsboro around 3 a.m. on Sunday.

PHOTOS OF THE ROBBERY

According to the store's general manager, a man backed a white SUV several feet into the store. The man then smashed into the cash register to take money.

This is an ongoing investigation.

