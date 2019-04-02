Pulaski man arrested on drug charges after traffic stop eventually led to two searches of his home

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. - A Pulaski man has been arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop led officers to search his car using K-9 officers, according to the Pulaski Police Department.

On Sunday around 5:20 p.m., an officer stopped a car for a minor traffic violation, police said. The officer asked for a K-9 officer from the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office to respond, which led to a positive alert on the car.

Authorities said meth was found on one of the passengers in the car.

Jeffrey Long, 50, was arrested for possession of meth and taken to the New River Valley Regional Jail and held without bond.

While he was in police custody, officers discovered information that suggested a wanted suspect was living in Long's home.

Officers obtained a search warrant for Long's home, but the wanted suspect was not inside. However, numerous narcotics were found in plain sight which prompted a second search warrant.

During the second search, officers found evidence of intent to distribute meth, along with other narcotics, a gun, ammunition and other paraphernalia.

The Police Department said further charges are pending.

