CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - The Campbell County Sheriff's Office is now saying they believe that several recent burglaries are all connected.

Officials say they believe the two Tuesday morning burglaries at Indian Rock Tactical and Graves Mill Jewelry and Pawn, as well as the burglary at Black Dog Sporting Goods on August 24, are connected.

Several weapons were taken, including crossbows, compound bows and guns, according to the sheriff's office.

