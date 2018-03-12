Road conditions roundup for Monday morning

Virginia Department of Transportation crews are working to put down salt and to clear roads that are already snow covered.

Expect accumulating snow to affect the morning commute. Many areas are also dealing with sleet.

Here's a roundup of road conditions. We'll keep this list updated throughout the morning.

Click here for our forecast.

Click here for a list of school closings and delays.

Click here to check flight statuses for the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport. Click here to check flights at Lynchburg Regional Airport.

Interstates

I-81: Minor icy patches

I-581: Minor icy patches

I-77: Minor icy patches. Snow is covering the highway in Bland and Wythe counties.

I-64: Clear. Expect icy patches later this morning.

Main roads

Conditions are worst in the New River Valley. VDOT is reporting minor icy patches on most main roads in other areas.

Click here for a full list.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.