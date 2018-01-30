Road conditions for southwest Virginia

Snow showers passed through parts of southwest Virginia overnight and have created slick spots on some roads particularly in the higher elevations, along the western mountain slopes and in the New River Valley.

Expect light snow and slippery road conditions, especially on secondary routes, bridges and overpasses.

Among the counties affected are portions of Carroll, Pulaski, Craig, and Giles where light snow has created slick spots on roads.

I-81

Minor ice patches in Augusta County and Wythe County.

I-581

Clear

I-64

Minor ice patches in Augusta County.

I-77

Minor ice patches in Bland County.

