Road conditions roundup for Wednesday

The morning commute will be difficult for many Wednesday morning.

State police are asking people not to drive early Wednesday morning if they can avoid it. Even as of 10 p.m. Tuesday, state police had already responded to 16 crashes in southwest Virginia.

Bridges, overpasses and turning lanes are in the worst shape.

Virginia Department of Transportation crews are focused primarily on making repeated passes on the highways and main roads. Crews have been working through the night.

Snow is expected to fall throughout the morning and road conditions could change rapidly if temperatures continue to fall.

Wet pavement does not always mean roads are clear -- it could be ice.

We will keep this article updated with current road conditions and major accidents.

Highways

I-581: Slushy and slick.

I-64: There are moderate conditions in Rockbridge, Alleghany and Augusta counties.

I-81: Moderate conditions in Rockbridge, Augusta and Rockingham counties.

- Tractor-trailer wreck on I-81 South at mile marker 66.5. All southbound lanes are closed.

I-77: There is a problem area along the Fancy Gap area in Carroll County, where VDOT is reporting thick fog on I-77.

VDOT is reporting more crashes on the interstates now that bridges and overpasses are iced over. This is happening even in downtown areas, which means secondary roads are icing over as well.

Main routes and roads

Most main roads in our area have minor icy patches, but are mostly clear. Watch out for snow-covered roads in the higher elevations.

There are moderate conditions on main roads in Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta and Rockingham counties.

Secondary roads

Expect snow-covered roads and slick conditions.

