Roanoke County nuclear physicist receives Entrepreneur of the Year award

ROANOKE, Va. - On Wednesday night, Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia will award its Entrepreneur of the Year Award to Victor Iannello of Roanoke County.

Iannello is a community leader -- he is also a nuclear physicist, who created a company called Syncrony.

To understand the importance of his work is to understand how this Roanoke man, Victor Iannello, created a company worth tens of millions of dollars in Roanoke.

"Started it in the basement of my home in Penn Forest, I had nothing but a new computer or telephone and some used office furniture I manage to buy on the cheap and that's what basically got me up and going," said Iannello.

Iannello is a nuclear physicist. he earned his Bachelors, Masters and Ph. D. at MIT in only six-and-a-half years.

Iannello came to Roanoke in 1992, started a company called Syncrony and began working with NASA, the Air Force and Rolls Royce.

He and his growing team perfected the magnetic bearing.

They designed a cost-effective system where a shaft could spin inside a magnetic field -- not touching its surroundings.

The video shows how even with the shaft in this machine spinning at high RPM's, a nickel didn't vibrate.

"Companies began to notice us. Before long, there were companies around the world that were calling us and asking about our technology," said Iannello.

A deal with Dresser-Rand closed for $55 million in 2013

Iannello stayed with the company for a while, but now he is re-inventing himself again.

"I'm still fairly young, I still have a lot of energy. So, I left Synchrony and started Radiant Physics, which is my current company," said Ianello.

