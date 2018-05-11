Rural Retreat woman deemed competent to stand trial after man found decapitated

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. - The 41-year-old Rural Retreat woman who is charged with decapitating a man has been tentatively adjudged competent to stand trial.

Roena Mills is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the April 1 killing of Bo White in Mercer County, West Virginia.

Chief Judge Derek Swope made the ruling at a Friday hearing after considering information provided by the court-appointed forensic psychologist.

Mill's preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 18 at 10:30 a.m. The purpose of that hearing will be to determine whether probable cause exists to present this case to the June term of the Mercer County grand jury.



Mills is now at the Southern Regional Jail in Beaver, West Virginia.

