Scholarship created in honor of Southwest Virginia high schooler who died a day before graduation

ABINGDON, Va. - Ahead of Tuesday night's visitation, more details have been released about a scholarship honoring a Southwest Virginia teen.

Kirk Nairn, 18, died Thursday night in a crash on Interstate 81, a day before he was set to graduate from Abingdon High School.

Nairn played soccer, basketball and was a member of the school's state champion golf team, according to WCYB.

In the fall, he was planning to attend the University of Kentucky on an ROTC scholarship, according to WCYB.

The Kirk Edward Nairn Memorial Scholarship has been established at Highlands Union Bank.

Donations can be mailed to 24412 Maringo Rd., Abingdon, VA 24211 or can be hand-delivered to any Highlands Union Bank location.

A visitation is scheduled for Tuesday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Highlands Fellowship Church at 22417 Watauga Road in Abingdon.

The funeral service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the same church.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.