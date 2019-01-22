School delays for Tuesday, January 21

ROANOKE, Va. - The following schools are delayed:
- Bath County -- two hours late
- Bland County -- two hours late
- Buena Vista City -- two hours late
- Carroll County Public Schools -- one hour late
- Covington City -- two hours late
- Craig County -- two hours late
- Danville City -- two hours late
- Grace Christian Academy -- two hours late
- Grayson County -- two hours late
- Head Start-Danville -- two hours late
- Highland County -- two hours late
- Pocahontas County, WV -- three hours late
- TAP Enderly Headstart -- delay opening 10 a.m.
