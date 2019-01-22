Southwest Virginia

School delays for Tuesday, January 21

13 schools have delayed openings Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va. - The following schools are delayed: 

  • Bath County -- two hours late
  • Bland County -- two hours late
  • Buena Vista City -- two hours late
  • Carroll County Public Schools -- one hour late
  • Covington City -- two hours late
  • Craig County -- two hours late
  • Danville City -- two hours late
  • Grace Christian Academy -- two hours late
  • Grayson County -- two hours late
  • Head Start-Danville -- two hours late
  • Highland County -- two hours late
  • Pocahontas County, WV -- three hours late
  • TAP Enderly Headstart  -- delay opening 10 a.m.

