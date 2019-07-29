School supply drives underway across southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. - t's almost time to send the kiddos back to school. Each year around this time, parents become painfully aware of how expensive it is to get your star student prepared for the new academic year.

Here are a few supply drives around the area to help local kids and their families make sure they have everything they need to succeed.

Roanoke

Back 2 School Blast: Donations accepted through Aug. 5 for Back 2 School Blast held by the Rescue Mission. Click here to find out what's needed and how you can help.

Load the Bus: Roanoke City and Roanoke County are joining forces with Walmart to collect school supplies for students Aug. 2-4. Click here to see where you can donate and what supplies are needed most.

Park It On The Market: ALCOVA Mortgage, Q99, K92 and Star Country are partnering with the city and Downtown Roanoke Inc. to fill an entire bus with school supplies on Aug. 2. Click here for more information.

New River Valley

Stuff the Bus: Help students in Montgomery County, Floyd County and Radford by donating to United Way's Stuff the Bus school supply drive. Donations accepted until July 31. Click here to see what supplies are needed.

Lynchburg

5th Annual Back to School Care Fair: The fair on Aug. 3 will feature free book bags and school supplies, family games, face painting, health screenings and music. Students must be present to receive a book bag. Click here for more details.

