Several Dublin businesses evacuated as Liberty gas sign may fall

DUBLIN, Va. - Several businesses in Dublin have been evacuated due to a sign that is in danger of falling, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.

The sign is at the Liberty Gas Station at 4622 Cleburne Boulevard. Authorities say the gas station and a neighboring restaurant have been evacuated.

The sheriff's office says that the owners of the sign are working with a crane company to decide if they will stabilize the sign or take it down, depending on if the wind will cooperate.

