Mario Tama/Getty Images

ROANOKE, Va. - Several schools across southwest Virginia are opening late on Tuesday morning.

Here are the schools that are opening late:

Carroll County Public Schools, closed

Galax City, 2 hours late

City, 2 hours late Grayson County, closed

Greenbrier Co. WV, 3 hours late

Wythe County, closed

County, closed Wytheville Community College, 2 hours late

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.