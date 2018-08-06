Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. - There National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Southwest Virginia.

Parts of Floyd, Franklin and Patrick counties are all under a severe thunderstorm warning that will last until 5 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Floyd VA until 5:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/iHzFYa7iKt — NWS Blacksburg (@NWSBlacksburg) August 6, 2018

According to the National Weather Service, the storm could impact more than 9,000 people and include 60 mph wind gusts in addition to quarter-sized hail.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.