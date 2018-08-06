Southwest Virginia

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for southwest Virginia

The warning includes parts of Franklin, Floyd and Patrick counties

By Samantha Smith - Digital Content Producer

(Courtesy of the National Weather Service).

ROANOKE, Va. - There National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Southwest Virginia. 

Parts of Floyd, Franklin and Patrick counties are all under a severe thunderstorm warning that will last until 5 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service. 

According to the National Weather Service, the storm could impact more than 9,000 people and include 60 mph wind gusts in addition to quarter-sized hail.  

