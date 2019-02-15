Six indicted on drug-related charges as part of Operation Steel Cobra

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. - Six people have been indicted on drug-related charges as a part of Operation Steel Cobra, according to the Amherst County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies and Lynchburg officers arrested the following people:
- Cody Lipscomb, 25: One count of distribution of a controlled substance Schedule I or II
- Tammy Lynn Shelton, 44: One count of distribution of a controlled substance Schedule I or II
- Anthony Charles Simpson, 30: Two counts of distribution of a controlled substance Schedule I or II
- Bernard Leroy Blankenship, 45: Two counts of distribution of a control substance Schedule I or II
- Oshea Malik Garland, 20: One count of distribution of more than a half ounce but not more than 5 pounds of marijuana
- Randall Kyle Reynolds, 27: One count of distribution of a controlled substance Schedule I or II
The Sheriff's Office says the operation was a result of several months of work.
