Six indicted on drug-related charges as part of Operation Steel Cobra

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. - Six people have been indicted on drug-related charges as a part of Operation Steel Cobra, according to the Amherst County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies and Lynchburg officers arrested the following people:

Cody Lipscomb, 25: One count of distribution of a controlled substance Schedule I or II

Tammy Lynn Shelton, 44: One count of distribution of a controlled substance Schedule I or II

Anthony Charles Simpson, 30: Two counts of distribution of a controlled substance Schedule I or II

Bernard Leroy Blankenship, 45: Two counts of distribution of a control substance Schedule I or II

Oshea Malik Garland, 20: One count of distribution of more than a half ounce but not more than 5 pounds of marijuana

Randall Kyle Reynolds, 27: One count of distribution of a controlled substance Schedule I or II

The Sheriff's Office says the operation was a result of several months of work.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.