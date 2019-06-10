Skeeter's 'world famous hotdogs' in Wytheville is about to be back open for business

WYTHEVILLE, Va. - Back in business and business is boomin'!

The popular eatery closed for a few months after the longtime owners decided to sell it to new managers but is about to reopen with a grand celebration.

The grand opening is to take place next month under the general manager David Clark. Clark says this was an initiative to give back to the Wytheville community.



"There is a lot of nostalgia here for me and for many others and when we saw the opportunity that it was up for sale we thought what better way to contribute to Wytheville and keep the tradition going." says Clark.



Customers can expect a few new cosmetic changes, however the menu and world famous skeeter dog will remain the same. A soft opening will most likely take place later this week.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.