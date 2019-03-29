Small plane lands on I-81 near Virginia/Tennessee state line

BRISTOL, Va. - UPDATE

No one was injured after a plane had to make an emergency landing on Interstate 81 in Washington County, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say the plane ran out of fuel before it could reach its final destination, the Virginia Highlands Airport in Abingdon.

The plane landed near Exit 7 on I-81 around 6 p.m. Friday. The pilot was not injured and no cars were hit or damaged during the emergency landing.

