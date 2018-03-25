Snowstorm knocks out power to more than 26,000 customers

ROANOKE, Va. - Saturday's snowstorm has caused thousands to lose power.

AEP is reporting outages all across Southwest Virginia Saturday night.

As of 9:30 p.m.:

Pulaski County: 9,081 outages

Wythe County: 7,489 outages

Giles County: 3,747 outages

Bland County: 2,509 outages

Montgomery County: 2,427 outages

Carroll County: 709 outages

Floyd County: 593 outages

Patrick County: 286 outages

Grayson County: 29 outages

City of Radford: 14 outages

City of Roanoke: Fewer than 5 outages

Amherst County: Fewer than 5 outages

Bedford County: Fewer than 5 outages

Franklin County: Fewer than 5 outages

Henry County: Fewer than 5 outages

Pittsylvania County: Fewer than 5 outages

Roanoke County: Fewer than 5 outages

For all of its customers, including those in West Virginia, Appalachian Power is reporting 38,784 outages as of 9:15 p.m.

See the latest power outage map from Appalachian Power

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.