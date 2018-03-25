Southwest Virginia

Snowstorm knocks out power to more than 26,000 customers

Pulaski and Giles counties seeing the most outages

By Jeff Williamson - Digital Content Manager

ROANOKE, Va. - Saturday's snowstorm has caused thousands to lose power.

AEP is reporting outages all across Southwest Virginia Saturday night.

As of 9:30 p.m.:

  • Pulaski County: 9,081 outages
  • Wythe County: 7,489 outages
  • Giles County: 3,747 outages
  • Bland County: 2,509 outages
  • Montgomery County: 2,427 outages
  • Carroll County: 709 outages
  • Floyd County: 593 outages
  • Patrick County: 286 outages
  • Grayson County: 29 outages
  • City of Radford: 14 outages
  • City of Roanoke: Fewer than 5 outages
  • Amherst County: Fewer than 5 outages
  • Bedford County: Fewer than 5 outages
  • Franklin County: Fewer than 5 outages
  • Henry County: Fewer than 5 outages
  • Pittsylvania County: Fewer than 5 outages
  • Roanoke County: Fewer than 5 outages

For all of its customers, including those in West Virginia, Appalachian Power is reporting 38,784 outages as of 9:15 p.m.

See the latest power outage map from Appalachian Power

 

