Snowstorm knocks out power to more than 26,000 customers

ROANOKE, Va. - Saturday's snowstorm has caused thousands to lose power.
AEP is reporting outages all across Southwest Virginia Saturday night.
As of 9:30 p.m.:
- Pulaski County: 9,081 outages
- Wythe County: 7,489 outages
- Giles County: 3,747 outages
- Bland County: 2,509 outages
- Montgomery County: 2,427 outages
- Carroll County: 709 outages
- Floyd County: 593 outages
- Patrick County: 286 outages
- Grayson County: 29 outages
- City of Radford: 14 outages
- City of Roanoke: Fewer than 5 outages
- Amherst County: Fewer than 5 outages
- Bedford County: Fewer than 5 outages
- Franklin County: Fewer than 5 outages
- Henry County: Fewer than 5 outages
- Pittsylvania County: Fewer than 5 outages
- Roanoke County: Fewer than 5 outages
For all of its customers, including those in West Virginia, Appalachian Power is reporting 38,784 outages as of 9:15 p.m.
