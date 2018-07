ROANOKE, Va. - As summer draws to a close for the students of Patrick Henry High School, principal Andrew Hockett has announced that the school's fight song, 'Dixie,' will be replaced.

The principal confirmed that the fight song will be replaced with an original composition from the school band's director at the start of the school year.

Hockett did not give a reason for the change.

