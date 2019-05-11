Southwest Virginia man admits to killing 3 people, dumping bodies in river, authorities say

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. - Authorities have a Washington County man in custody who they say admitted to killing three people, according to WCYB.

The NBC affiliate reports that James Michael Wright, 23, reportedly admitted to authorities that he killed three people and dumped their bodies in the North Fork of the Holston River.

He now faces three counts of capital murder, according to Washington County Commonwealth's Attorney Josh Cumbow.

Cumbow told WCYB that Wright faces capital murder charges, which carry the possibility of the death penalty because multiple killings are involved.

WCYB reports that authorities recovered two bodies from the river Friday, and search efforts are set to resume Saturday morning to locate the third body.

Cumbow told WCYB that the victims are not related to the suspect but has not released any other details on those murdered.

Washington County Sheriff Fred Newman said there is no danger to the public as the search continues.

