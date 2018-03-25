Southwest Virginia road conditions roundup

Heavy snow is creating hazardous travel conditions in much of southwest Virginia Sunday morning, especially through the New River Valley.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is recommending that drivers postpone any travel that isn't absolutely necessary.

Interstates 81 and 77 in southwest Virginia are snow-covered, slick and hazardous. Interstate 64 is listed as clear. Interstate 581 is in good shape, with some isolated slick patches.

The majority of main highways in Grayson, Wythe and Bland counties are also snow-covered, slick and hazardous.

Conditions are the worst in Giles County, where there is deep snow covering roads. Roads in other areas of the New River Valley are snow covered, though it is not as deep, and there are icy spots.

Roads in Roanoke City are OK, with some isolated slick patches. Conditions in Roanoke County are considered minor, meaning there are icy patches on main roads.

Downed trees and power lines are causing dozens of road closures. None of the closures are on main roads at this time.

Click here to see a list of church closings.

Click here to check flight statuses at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.

Click here to check flight statuses at the Lynchburg Regional Airport.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.