Stabbing victim airlifted to hospital, 16-year-old charged

GALAX, Va. - Galax police have arrested a 16-year-old girl after a stabbing that left a woman seriously hurt.

It happened around 6 p.m. Sunday at a business on South Main Street.

Upon arriving, police discovered a 19-year-old woman with a stab wound. Emergency crews took her to Twin County Regional Hospital, where she was examined and then airlifted to North Carolina Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Police arrested a 16-year-old girl, who is a resident of Rockwell, North Carolina. She is charged with aggravated malicious wounding and is being held at the New River Valley Detention Center. She is not being named because she is a juvenile.

There's no word on the victim's condition.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.