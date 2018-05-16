State police release more details on crash that killed Brookville High student

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. - State police are releasing more information on a crash that killed a Brookville High School student earlier this month.

The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. Sunday, May 6 on Promise Lane Road, close to Narrow Passage Road in Appomattox County.

Robert "Skylar" McConville, a 17-year-old Forest resident and football player at Brookville High, was driving a pickup truck when he crossed the center line and ran off the left side of the road. The truck overcorrected, which caused it to cross back over the road and run off the right side of the road. It then flipped several times.

McConville was ejected and died at the scene. State police say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.