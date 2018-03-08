State police respond to report of train hitting car in Appomattox County

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. - UPDATE

Officials on the scene say a woman went to cross the railroad tracks and tried to reverse, but the train clipped the car. The car then overturned.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

A Norfolk Southern train was involved.

ORIGINAL STORY

State police are responding to a report of a train hitting a vehicle in Appomattox County.

It happened early Thursday morning near Spout Spring on Route 460.

Emergency crews are on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

