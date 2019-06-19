Storms cause power outages across Southwest Virgnia

Over 1,100 Appalachian Power customers across Virginia are experiencing an outage Wednesday morning, thanks to overnight storms.

In our area, the largest outage is in Bedford County, where more than 900 customers are in the dark. The company expects to have power restored there by 9 a.m.

There is also a tree-related outage in Franklin County that's affecting 200 customers. Crews are assessing that situation and do not yet have an estimate for when power will be restored.

It is typical for reported outage numbers to rise later in the morning, as more people wake up and discover that they have lost power.

Another round of storms will be likely again Wednesday afternoon and also Thursday, which could very well cause more outages.

