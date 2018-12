A student was removed from class at a Covington high school, according to police.

Officers say they were notified of a potential threat at a Covington city school on Tuesday, according to the Covington Police Department.

The student was identified with help from school staff and the school resource officer and was removed from class, according to police.

Authorities say the threat was investigated and the student was removed from school.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.