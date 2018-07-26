Teenage girl believed to be in danger spotted in Southwest Virginia

MARION, Va. - A 17-year-old girl who Tennessee officials believe is in danger was spotted in Marion, Virginia, according to WCYB.

Grace Galliher checked into a motel with 52-year-old Richard Tester, according to authorities. The two have since left the area.

According to investigators, Galliher left her home in Bristol, Tennessee, on Tuesday with Tester.

The two are traveling in a 2004 blue Chevrolet Blazer with Tennessee license plate number B7101V.

Tester is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 166 pounds and wears glasses. Galliher is 5 feet 9 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

