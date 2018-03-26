Thousands of Appalachian Power customers remain in the dark

Thousands of Appalachian Power customers are still in the dark after heavy snow fell throughout southwest Virginia this past weekend.
AEP is reporting outages all across southwest Virginia.
As of 6:50 a.m. Monday, these are the number of customers affected:
Bedford County: 9
Bland County: 2,664
Carroll County: 1,357
Floyd County: 2,448
Franklin County: 3,477
Galax: 18
Giles County: 5,996
Grayson County: 157
Henry County: 4,298
Montgomery County: 10,981
Patrick County: 1,850
Pittsylvania County: 62
Pulaski County: 12,041
Radford: 89
Roanoke City: Fewer than 5
Roanoke County: 105
Wythe County: 5,450
If your county or city is not listed, there are no reported outages for your area.
In total, Appalachian Power is reporting 51,820 customers without power in Virginia, as of 6:50 a.m. Monday. This is down from over 63,000 on Sunday.
Click to see the latest power outage map from Appalachian Power.
Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.