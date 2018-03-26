Thousands of Appalachian Power customers remain in the dark

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Thousands of Appalachian Power customers are still in the dark after heavy snow fell throughout southwest Virginia this past weekend.

AEP is reporting outages all across southwest Virginia.

As of 6:50 a.m. Monday, these are the number of customers affected:

Bedford County: 9

Bland County: 2,664

Carroll County: 1,357

Floyd County: 2,448

Franklin County: 3,477

Galax: 18

Giles County: 5,996

Grayson County: 157

Henry County: 4,298

Montgomery County: 10,981

Patrick County: 1,850

Pittsylvania County: 62

Pulaski County: 12,041

Radford: 89

Roanoke City: Fewer than 5

Roanoke County: 105

Wythe County: 5,450

If your county or city is not listed, there are no reported outages for your area.

In total, Appalachian Power is reporting 51,820 customers without power in Virginia, as of 6:50 a.m. Monday. This is down from over 63,000 on Sunday.

Click to see the latest power outage map from Appalachian Power.

