Thousands of Appalachian Power customers without power due to storm

Severe weather is causing power outages in Southwest Virginia on Monday morning.

More than 8,500 Appalachian Power customers in Virginia do not have power. The company expects that number to rise as more people wake up and report outages.

About half of those outages are in Carroll and Grayson counties, and the other half are in the Roanoke area.

Most of the outages have been caused by downed trees, according to a company spokesperson.

Appalachian Power is estimating that power should be restored to all customers by 6 p.m. Tuesday.

