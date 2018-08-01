Three charged with setting fire to abandoned Fort Chiswell outlet mall

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. - Three people are in jail after a fire at the former outlet mall in Wythe County in April, according to Virginia State Police.

Breanna Hodge and Logan Parks, both 18 and from Galax, Virginia, and Anthony Sawyers, 26, of Woodlawn, Virginia, were all arrested on Tuesday for one felony count of arson in connection to the April 6 fire at the old Factory Merchants Outlet Mall in Fort Chiswell, which is off I-81 by mile marker 81.

Back in April, officials did not believe the fire to be suspicious in nature.

PHOTOS: Old Factory Merchants Outlet Mall fire

No one was hurt in the fire.

Hodge, Parks and Sawyers are being held at the New River Regional Jail in Dublin, Virginia.

The former outlet mall opened in 1988. Its last stores closed about six years ago.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.