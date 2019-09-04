Tip from former Carroll County resident helped solve fire at abandoned Fort Chiswell outlet mall

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. - A woman who used to live in Carroll County has been rewarded for her help in solving an arson case involving an abandoned mall.

Jennifer Petke was presented a check for $2,500 for providing information that resulted in the conviction of three people for the arson of the Factory Merchants Outlet Mall in Fort Chiswell.

The fire happened in April 2018 and resulted in $380,000 of property damage.

Authorities say there were few leads to pursue until Petke came forward and provided critical information that led to the indictments and convictions of Breanna Hodge and Logan Parks, both 18 and from Galax, Virginia, and Anthony Sawyers, 26, of Woodlawn, Virginia.

According to the special agent on the case, the case would not have been solved without her information.

