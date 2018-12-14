Trooper in hospital, suspect in custody after high-speed chase from Wythe County to Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. - A state trooper is in the hospital and a suspect is in custody after a high-speed chase, according to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say the chase went from Wythe County to Carroll County on I-77 and that the car involved in the chase hit a Virginia State Police car and sent a trooper to the hospital.

The trooper's condition is not known at this time.

Deputies say a suspect is in custody, and three others have been detained for questioning.

