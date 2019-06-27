Tuber goes missing while floating down New River

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. - People in Grayson County are being asked to keep an eye out for a woman who cannot swim that was separated from her group while tubing Wednesday.

The Grayson County Sheriff's Office says that those between the New River Camp Ground near the state line and the Veterans Bridge at Pleasant Grove Road and 58 should be on the lookout for a 57-year-old woman floating on a blue and white tube.

Authorities say she is wearing a pink top and blue bottoms and was last seen at 3:30 p.m. near the state line.

She missed her get out point and was separated from her group.

Her group also lost cellphone contact with her.

