Two dead after car goes airborne, lands below I-64 on Route 639 in Alleghany County

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. - Two people are dead after a crash on Monday in Alleghany County, according to Virginia State Police.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 12:52 p.m. on I-64 when the 2014 Ford Escape, traveling west, ran off the left side of the road near mile marker 29.

Police say the car went over an embankment, went airborne and landed below I-64 on Route 639.

The man driving and the woman who was a passenger did not survive the crash.

Names have not been released because as police are still in the process of notifying next of kin.

Police say the cause of the crash is under investigation.

